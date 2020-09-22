PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers announced the organization’s Racial Injustice Fund on Tuesday, with an initial $200,000 donation for local and national organizations "fighting for racial justice and police reform."
The team is accepting donations to the Trail Blazers Foundation, with all funds going to nonprofit organizations “committed to fighting racial injustices, racial inequities and racism at a local and national level.”
“The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are committed to fighting for racial justice and we will continue to use our platform to help create the safe, secure quality of life we all deserve,” said Chris McGowan, President AND CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “We have a responsibility to amplify the voices of our fans, players and staff to create positive change.”
For a list of organizations receiving the initial donations from the Blazers, go to nba.com/blazers.
The Blazers have also partnered with the NBA Board of Governors for the first-ever NBA Foundation. That foundation was launched with the National Basketball Players Association to drive economic empowerment for Black communities through employment and career development by partnering with organizations that focus on three employment points: Obtaining a first job, securing employment after college and career advancement after employed.
Over the next 10 years, the 30 NBA team owners will collectively contribute $300 million annually to establish this new leaguewide charitable foundation.
"Jody Allen, Chair, Trail Blazers, has made the Trail Blazers’ initial $1 million donation and will continue to donate $1 million for the next nine years to enhance and grow the work of national and local organizations dedicated to education and employment," according to a team statement.
The Blazers are also encouraging people to vote, with additional information at trailblazers.com/vote.
