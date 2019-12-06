Trail Blazers guarantee Carmelo Anthony’s contract for the rest of the season

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers have fully guaranteed the contract of forward Carmelo Anthony for the rest of the season.
The Blazers signed the former All-Star to a non-guaranteed contract last month. Anthony had not played in the NBA since a brief stint with the Houston Rockets at the start of the 2018 season.
Since joining the Blazers, Anthony has averaged 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Anthony was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 1.
On Friday, the Blazers announced Anthony’s contract had been amended to be fully guaranteed for the 2019-2020 season.
The Blazers face the Los Angeles Lakers at the Moda Center on Friday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
