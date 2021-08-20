PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers will start the 2021-22 season at Moda Center against Sacramento on Oct. 20, the NBA announced Friday.
Portland’s opening week will continue at home against Phoenix on October 23 before the team heads south for its first road game of the season at the LA Clippers on October 25.
All 82 Trail Blazers games will be televised by ROOT SPORTS, the new television home of the Portland Trail Blazers, or on national carriers. Portland is scheduled to have five games on TNT, four games on ESPN, and seven games on NBATV. All games will also be aired on flagship station Rip City Radio AM-620 and the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.
Sights, sounds, schedule release.Take a trip with us, #RipCity.🔗: https://t.co/YLrQt8guZD pic.twitter.com/l4qv5D1PsO— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 20, 2021
The Trail Blazers will take on 10 of 14 Western Conference opponents twice at home and twice on the road, while playing Dallas, Golden State, New Orleans and Sacramento only three times apiece. Of those matchups, the Trail Blazers host Dallas and Sacramento twice, and Golden State and New Orleans once. The team will face each Eastern Conference opponent once at home and once on the road.
Four of the Trail Blazers' first five games will be played at Moda Center.
Portland will close out the regular season at home on Sunday, April 10 against Utah.
