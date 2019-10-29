PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers are dropping a greatest hits album.
The team announced “Blazers Greatest Hits 50th Collection” will be released on vinyl, and it will feature songs including 1990’s “Rip City Rhapsody” and 1992’s “Bust a Bucket.”
The album is being produced by Dutch Records and will include seven songs, including a recording of the team’s theme song by Grammy winners Portugal. The Man.
“Bust a Bucket” sold more than 30,000 cassette tapes when it was initially released, according to the team. That song featured the musical stylings of franchise icons like Terry Porter, Kevin Duckworth, Jerome Kersey and Buck Williams.
Full track list:
- BlazerMania (1977) D.D. Albritton
- Bust a Bucket (1992) Portland Trail Blazers, Z100 Morning Zoo, Dan Reed
- Rip City Rhapsody (1990) Portland Trail Blazers, Z100 Morning Zoo
- 1,2,3 Go Rip City (1991) Portland Trail Blazers, Z100 Morning Zoo
- BlazerTown (1993) Portland Trail Blazers, Z100 Morning Zoo
- Can I Get a Headband? (2000) Portland Trail Blazers, Z100 Morning Zoo
- Blazers Theme Song (2018) Portugal. The Man
Fans attending 70s night during the Nov. 2 game against Philadelphia will have the first opportunity to purchase the album at Rip City Clothing Co. It will also be available for purchase 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the store through Nov. 5.
It will cost $50, with all net proceeds will go to the Trail Blazers Foundation, which supports underserved children and families in the area.
For more, go to Blazers.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
