PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers will start their 50th anniversary celebration with a preseason game at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The Memorial Coliseum was the home for the Blazers from 1970-1995. The team will play on a special 50th anniversary basketball court for the first time against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 8.
The Blazers will also celebrate a number of franchise firsts in team history during the game.
The Blazers will return to the Moda Center for the next preseason game on Oct. 10 against Maccabi Haifa of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.
