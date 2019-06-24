PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - No matter what you thought of Evan Turner's three-year Blazer career, he will forever go down in the annals of Portland lore for his clutch performance in Game Seven from Denver.
The Blazers and Hawks have swapped turner straight up for Kent Bazemore.
Similar contracts make this a level deal when it comes to the salary cap, which Portland is right up against.
Bazemore is one year younger and plays more on the wing.
Kent, who turns 30 next week, has played for Golden State, Toronto, the Lakers and Hawks where he was a part-time starter.
Bazemore was undrafted coming out of college at Old Dominion so it's Baze to the Blazers.
Turner posted a fond farewell to Rip City on Instagram saying in part, "Pdx, it’s been real. I enjoyed the journey, team accomplishments, and vibe of the PNW."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.