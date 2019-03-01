Twinning is winning for girls basketball team at Beaverton High School

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - It’s state championship season in the high school hoops ranks, with the 6-A tournament on tap for next week at the University of Portland.
Sisters on the Beaverton High School girls basketball team are hopeful their “twinning” ways will help lead to a title.
“We complement each other and we see each other really well. There are some passes that I throw at her and I am like, oh gosh… I don’t know how she makes it,” said Sydney Erikstrup.
Juniors Sydney and Laura Erikstrup are identical twins who both were All-Metro League stars for head coach Kathy Naro, the daughter of Trail Blazers coaching icon Rick Adelman.
The Erikstrup twins both have Division-I college commitments, with Sydney headed to Arizona and Laura bound for San Diego.
“We are 17, almost 18 now, and I have played with her forever and we have been side-by-side, so I know that is going to be difficult, but I mean there is FaceTime and all of that type of thing now,” Laura said.
For now, however, they are still focused on winning a championship for Beaverton.
“This is real. You either win or you go home, and I don’t want to go home and no one on our team does. We want to win this,” Sydney said.
