VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A year ago, if you were driving around ball fields in the area, you pretty much saw empty diamonds all around. Now, the crack of the bat and the pop of the glove is back filling the air at our local ballfields.
After losing out on so much in the last year, a group of 3rd and 4th grade aces in Vancouver are doing more than just winning on the field and tallying runs on the scoreboard.
“We are more than just a regular baseball team, we are a team that helps kids with severe brain injuries,” said Nolan Brantley.
These boys of summer are doing right by others, for others. Luke Siegel is a kid in Lubbock, Texas and an honorary member of the Vancouver Aces. He was 9-years-old when a golf cart accident left him without the use of his voice or limbs.
The Aces' Head Coach Ryan Phillips was so touched by an ESPN piece he saw on “Team Luke Hope for Minds” that he wanted to assist in putting one foot in front of the other, one pitch at a time, with his own baseball loving kids who have a home run goal of raising $30,000 this summer.
“It’s fun to go around and donate money for him and it’s helping him and other people around and it’s just fun to help other people,” said Blake Rosin.
From car washes to canvassing the neighborhood preaching what "Hope for Minds" is out to do, the Aces met Luke and his father Tim via Zoom and will see them in person this July when the Siegel’s will fly in to watch a Ridgefield Raptors game and gift that big check to the 3-year-old nonprofit that has helped families with traumatic brain trauma support and education in 28 states including Washington.
Anyone who would like to donate can do so at this link: www.teamlukehopeforminds.org/aces/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.