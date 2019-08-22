Vancouver boxer signs deal with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - From idolizing a professional boxer as a little kid in Vancouver to now working for that same fighter with one of the largest promotions in the sport today, hard work is paying off for Victor Morales Jr.
FOX 12 last caught up with the Union High School graduate five years ago. The boxer known as El Tornado is now 21 years old and an undefeated super featherweight with a golden dream in the ring.
"I am in the position where I just got picked up from one of the biggest hitting promotions in the world right now,” Morales told FOX 12.
Morales, who has a record of 11-0 with seven knockouts, has signed with Golden Boy Promotions. Golden Boy Promotions is owned by legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
Morales said he had De La Hoya’s poster on his wall growing up.
“They are pretty much the NBA, the NFL, the NHL of boxing at this point,” Morales said.
Morales said he is the first fighter from the Pacific Northwest to sign with Golden Boy. His five-year deal will see him perform on the company’s broadcast platforms.
“After 14 years of work, now we start working. The work just started. I am going to keep carrying that and know that everyone's watching now. If they weren't before, they are going to be watching now and I'm ready to put on performances,” he said.
The Tornado will make his Golden Boy Promotions debut sometime in the fall. His last local fight will be Saturday at the Clackamas Armory.
“This is going to be my first main event in Portland. It’s also going to be my last fight in Portland for a while,” he said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.