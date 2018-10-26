VANCOUVER, WA, (KPTV) - For many, this Friday night was the end of a road, the last game of their seasons and perhaps football careers.
Senior night can be bittersweet, an evening to honor those who helped get you there and memories of those who couldn't make it to your final high school game under the lights.
Yet, four young men from Vancouver’s Hudson’s Bay High School were missing some of their biggest fans along their journey with the eagles.
Football is family and Hudson’s Bay family is always there when you need them most.
“This is a game, the games have wins and losses, the games have end results, but nothing is going to hit you harder than life itself,” Head coach Ray Lions said.
Senior leaders Carter Morse and Toa Kaumatule are brothers in arms and in a club that no teenager should ever have to be in.
Carter's mom passed away from liver failure when he was in the sixth grade.
“It hit me like a brick wall,” Morse said.
“I play every game for her so that is what keeps my fire going,” he added. ”Luckily I had a lot of great people around me to help me and steer me in the right direction because I could have fallen off easily.”
While Morse’s father is currently battling throat cancer, Toa's life was shaken to the core in the eighth grade when liver cancer stole his dad.
“He raised me in a way that is like, the little things don't matter you know? Reach big, think big,” Kaumatule said.
Carter and Toa aren't the lone eagles to persevere through pain.
A heart attack took the father of senior guard Logan Degrandpre two years ago.
“Just being tough. Not worrying about every little scratch you get and when you start something, you can't stop. I think I got my toughness from him,” he said.
AJ Schiefelbein unfortunately knows loss as well, his father perished in a car accident when he was five and his step-father passed away six years later.
“I definitely grew up quicker. I would say, I wish I enjoyed myself more as a kid and my mom even said that. Just to enjoy myself as long as I can,” Schiefelbein said.
Through it all, the players had each other.
“They are able to use that as a tool for them and ultimately lead and show how success is done amongst some of the toughest time in life,” Coach Lions said.
The toughest times, to the best times at Bay.
“Bay is like family. You come to bay, you get close to everybody and realize how close we are and how much love there is around bay. It's good vibes over here,” Kaumatule said.
