BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Step right up and spin the wheel of your future. There was no wrong answer for Darrius Clemons on the early signing day.
The Westview High School senior wide receiver with four stars by his name sat down to make the pick from his final five “Power 5” scholarship offers on the table. Auburn, Penn State, Michigan, Miami and Oregon.
When it was decision time the kid from Rock Creek chose to “Go Blue.”
“Big Clem” is a Wildcat speedster and the big catch for the Michigan Wolverines from the early signing period class of 2022 is the top-rated recruit out of Oregon.
“I think I can go there and never play a down of football there but the degree I’ll get from there will last a lifetime for sure," Clemons said.
The Metro League offensive player of the year was 1st team all-state after playing his junior season in Utah during the early days of COVID and the Wolverines came in late after the changes in Eugene.
“I had released my top three and Michigan wasn’t in it but they had continued to reach out to me even though they weren’t in my top three and lo and behold, Coach Cristobal leaves Oregon, things get shaken up, I take a visit there last minute and decided that is where I am going to be going.”
Darrius’s dad, Larry played for the Florida Gators in the late 90’s. His son will play in the All-American Bowl next month in San Antonio and then it’s on to compete for Jim Harbaugh.
Congrats to Clemons as well as fellow All-American wide out Tobias Merriweather from Vancouver as the Union High senior is officially committed to Notre Dame. Lake Oswego’s Justius Lowe is ticketed for Salt Lake City and the Pac-12 champs in Utah. Clackamas’ Miles Williams is off to the red turf at Eastern Washington. Canby lineman Jacob Strand is off to Corvallis to be a Beaver.
Many kids are waiting until the next signing day in February to make decisions about where they will play next.