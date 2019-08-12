HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Marina Alex, defending Cambia Classic Champion, says she’s ready for more.
FOX 12 caught up with the golf professional at TopGolf in Hillsboro Monday afternoon.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Alex said. “My game is starting to trend in the right direction, so I am really looking forward to coming back, trying to defend my title, and giving it my best effort.”
At the event last year, Alex shot an opening round of 62, tying the tournament record.
Alex appeared in Hillsboro along with other golf stars about two weeks ahead of the Cambia Portland Classic, which will tee off Aug. 29 at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.
The four-round event will feature top women professional golfers from around the world.
