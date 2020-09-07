PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More than 120,000 people lost power across the Portland Metro area on Monday due to a rare and powerful windstorm. Another 15,000 people in southwest Washington were also without power on Monday night, according to Clark County Public Utilities
Authorities say strong winds are damaging and downing power lines, with Portland General Electric preemptively cutting power to approximately 5,000 customers near Mt. Hood because of high fire danger. The utility anticipates the outage may last between 24 and 48 hours, subject to repair times for any damage that may occur.
"We are temporarily shutting off power for customers located in the high-risk fire zone near Mt. Hood," PGE said on social media. "We do this to protect lives and property during these wildfire conditions. We’ll restore power as quickly as safety allows."
FOX 12 spoke with several businesses in the Mt. Hood area who said the outage put them on edge Monday as they dealt with the aftermath of the power getting turned off.
In Sherwood, firefighters battled a small blaze at a Christmas tree farm they say was started by a tree branch and a power line touching each other, with flames burning through a mix of grass and trees.
According to the National Weather Service Northwest, the smoke covering the area is moving in from the east side of the Cascades across western Washington and western Oregon.
A 3-alarm fire was also burning in Oregon City on Monday night along Interstate 205 near the Edgewater at the Cove Apartments, with multiple fire units responding. Residents at the apartment complex said they were evacuated from the building as fire authorities responded to the scene.
The fire filled the area with lots of smoke, with Clackamas County firefighters earlier saying they were working multiple vegetation fires in the area. Fire officials said the fire destroyed an industrial building. Firefighters urged people in the area to use extreme caution, as strong winds have their crews very busy. Fire officials haven't said what might have sparked the blaze or how many acres it had burned through on Monday night.
Late Monday night, there were reports of another fire in Molalla off Highway 213 and Macksburg Road, according to FOX 12 reporter Bonnie Silkman.
Breaking -- ANOTHER fire tonight, this one in Molalla off Hwy 213 & Macksburg rd. We know the lumber mill, RSG Forest Products, is there. Waiting on confirmation. Roads nearby closed. Crew on the way📹: PDX Housekeeping LLC.#Oregon #OrWx #pnw #Fire #BreakingNews @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/N1eEjsH8Mt— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 8, 2020
In Marion County on Monday night, law enforcement announced Level 3 evacuation notices in some areas due to the Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires in eastern Marion County. Deputies raised the evacuation level for Breitenbush Hot Springs and the Devil’s Creek summer home community to Level 3, meaning residents in those areas should evacuate immediately.
In Multnomah County, deputies on social media said they encountered about a dozen people stranded in vehicles on E, Larch Mountain Road and helped them to safety. With help from residents, deputies said they cleared a number of downed trees blocking the road. No injuries were reported. Deputies Monday night asked people to limit travel as much as possible.
About a dozen people stranded in vehicles on E. Larch Mountain Rd. are now out safely. MCSO deputies, along with @MultCoRoads & residents, helped clear a number of downed trees blocking the road. No injuries. We ask for people to limit travel as much as possible right now. pic.twitter.com/Rc7U6ZNjL5— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) September 8, 2020
FOX 12 on Monday night also learned that the dangerous conditions have forced two schools to close. Benton County Schools tweeted that the Alsea Charter School would be closed on Tuesday. All of Cornerstone Christian Academy's campuses will also be closed on Tuesday due to the wind and the poor air quality.
