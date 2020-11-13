Struggling restaurants hit once again as governor announces COVID-19 'freeze' in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The two-week freeze announced by Governor Kate Brown or in the case of Multnomah County's four-week freeze, restaurants and bars will need to go to takeout only.
In an industry already hit hard that was working on trying to come back, this is devastating news.
Jim Rice, owner of The Fields Bar and Grill in northwest Portland says he and his wife took over ownership a year and a half ago and they're trying to survive.
"We still need to be able to pay rent and we have to take care of our team as best as we can. This means that team members are going to be laid off during this period of time," Rice said. "We're going to struggle. I'm going to be turning around and trying to take out money out of my 401k and looking at things I'm probably going to have to pay penalties on just to get my money so I can be able to help pay rent."
Rice says he's concerned about his employees.
"We had employees that were struggling to be able to get unemployment," Rice said. "They spent over a couple of months just to be able to get their first check and we even had team members that didn't receive anything because it was just too difficult to be able to get through the system."
Bartender Tuesday Kenyon was able to get unemployment.
But she's concerned she may run out of benefits and have to go through the process again.
"During this I moved into my own apartment and so now having to pay all those extra bills it's definitely going to be hard," Kenyon said. "You know two weeks is going to be rough, but four?"
Rice says he's unsure what the future holds for the restaurant industry in Portland.
"This is probably going to transform us as an industry and our culture," Rice said. "It's going to be a pretty significant impact. We need help."
Rice says we do need to take action with the surge in COVID-19 cases in Oregon.
But bottom line he says restaurants in Oregon are going to need financial help from government in order to survive this freeze.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.