PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A student brought a shotgun into Parkrose High School and was tackled by the football coach before police took the student into custody, according to officers.
"He comes in and he has a trench coat on and he has the gun in bare sight," Senior Alexa Pope said.
Police were called out to the school on the 12000 block of Northeast Shaver Street at 11:48 a.m. Friday.
Investigators said the student, an “adult male,” entered a classroom with a shotgun. He was confronted by a staff member who tackled the suspect. FOX 12 confirmed that the staff member was football coach Keanon Lowe.
A school resource officer and other officers arrived, entered the school and found Lowe "detaining" the suspect in the hallway.
Police initially said the incident unfolded near the tennis courts on campus.
A Parkrose High School staff member tackled a suspect to the ground Friday morning after police say the suspect had a gun on campus. FOX 12 confirmed that the staff member was football coach Keanon Lowe, a former standout football player for the University of Oregon. (AIR 12/KPTV)
Photos: Parkrose HS placed in lockdown after person with gun reported on campus
Keanon Lowe, Parkrose High School football coach and former Oregon Ducks football player. (KPTV file image)
Police searched the school, which was placed in lockdown, and found no additional suspects or anyone who was injured.
Investigators said it has not yet been determined if any rounds were fired by the student.
A witness told FOX 12 the student had pointed the shotgun at himself in the classroom.
"He was pointing it at himself like at his lower chest and he didn't say anything, you know I did look at him you know he had his eyes really wide open," Senior Ezana Bahru said.
"It was fearful because when he came in we were like run! And I was running in a crisscross, I didn't know if I was going to get shot in my back or not. We all ran, I was trying to call the cop at the same time, I couldn't even talk to her because it was just terrifying," Pope added.
Parents were told they could pick up their children at the Kmart store at Northeast 122nd and Sandy Boulevard. Parents were asked not to go to the high school. More information was posted on the school's Facebook page.
The Parkrose principal tweeted on Friday evening that Saturday's prom would continue as scheduled. The school has also confirmed that it will resume classes on Monday as usual and will have additional counseling support for students and staff throughout the week.
The superintendent in a statement said there would be an enhanced security presence "to provide a sense of comfort to our students and staff".
"I want to thank everyone for their incredible patience as district staff worked diligently through the reunification process," the statement read, in part. "Our staff and community were incredibly supportive and generous in their efforts. An additional thank you to our regional school districts and Trimet who provided staff and buses to help reunify our students with their families."
The Portland Police Bureau is now working with the FBI and Parkrose School District officials on the investigation.
It was not clear if the student in this case would face any criminal charges.
"These things happen and not many people get to even be in my position right now so I'm very thankful," Pope said.
No further details were released.
