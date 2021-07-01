THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office says a new wildfire that started on Thursday is growing significantly near The Dalles.
At 3:45 p.m., a brush fire located at the 3100 block of Valley View Drive started moving southeast, this is east of The Dalles near Highway 197. It started at 50-75 acres but has grown significantly because of wind. At least one home has been damaged.
Evacuation notices are located on the The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.
Agencies that were already in the area fighting the Wrentham Fire were able to try and contain the new wildfire. The state fire marshal’s office called in air support to help firefighting efforts. Oregon State Police have closed Highway 197 south of Interstate 84.
