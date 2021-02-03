TRE’VON’S PORK RUB
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons salt
- 2 tablespoons pepper
- 2 tablespoons paprika
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
TEXAS SPICED BEEF RUB
- 3 tablespoons pepper
- 2 tablespoons salt
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons paprika
MICK’S STEAK RUB
- Salt
- Pepper
- Worcestershire sauce
- Balsamic vinegar
- Red wine vinegar
- Oregano
- Italian seasoning
- Olive oil
- 1/3 cup chopped garlic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.