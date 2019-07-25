Surveillance video shows missing mom, 2-year-old son entering urgent care center in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Surveillance footage released Thursday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows a missing mother and her 2-year-old son entering an urgent care center and checking in for an appointment.
The pair disappear shortly after, according to law enforcement, who believe 32-year-old Nicole Murphy and her 2-year-old son, Caiden, left before they saw a doctor at the Providence Tanasbourne Health Center.
“When she wasn't here that's when I got worried,” Nicole’s mother, Melissa Murphy, said. “She had made a call at 6:40 to me and that's the last time I heard from her and she said she was heading to the urgent care and then we were going to meet.”
Now, the search for them is urgent. Melissa has been on a tireless search for them the last few days in east Portland, where she believes her daughter may have gone this week.
“I just think that she's back in the area that she was at, that's why I went down there, because I spent many, many weeks down there looking and trying to get my daughter some help,” Melissa said.
Deputies say Murphy was being treated for substance abuse addiction and she’s left her treatment facility in the past. Melissa says her daughter was addicted to heroin and was only in treatment for 14 days before she disappeared this week.
Melissa says Nicole has four children. She says she was taking care of Caiden and another child, while another child is with the Department of Human Services, and the other is with his dad.
“That was my goal was to try to get their family back, but now that I know that maybe that's not what she wants or I've done what I could and so I'm just going to continue to raise my grandkids and do the best I can for them,” Melissa said.
The sheriff’s office says there’s no indication of foul play.
But Melissa is concerned her daughter may have relapsed and can’t care for Caiden.
“A place to live, a place to stay, to feed him, all sorts of things you know - I don't know is he with strange people,” Melissa said. “Trying to save my daughter because I am a mom. And I just want the best for her but I don't think I can change her or change anything at this point.”
Nicole hasn’t used her cell phone or social media since she was reported missing and has no financial means to travel.
Deputies say there was a possible sighting of Nicole Wednesday night around 8 p.m. at the Plaid Pantry off Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Market Street.
If you know anything about Nicole or Caiden’s whereabouts, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.