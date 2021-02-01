Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties will co-host a virtual community briefing about COVID-19 vaccination efforts taking place across the three counties.
Dr. Steven Krager, deputy health officer for Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties, will be joined by Lauren Jenks, assistant secretary for Environmental Public Health from the Washington State Department of Health. They will address some of the more frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination, including how vaccine is distributed in the state and where eligible people can go to schedule vaccination appointments.
The community briefing is 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 1 and will stream live on these county Facebook pages:
• Clark County Public Health: www.facebook.com/clarkcowa.ph/
• Cowlitz County Health & Human Services: www.facebook.com/cowlitzHHS/
• Skamania County Community Health: www.facebook.com/Skamania-County-Community-Health-367750763328784/
Should technical difficulties interfere with sharing the briefing live, the briefing will be posted on the Facebook pages as a recording.
