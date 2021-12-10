PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Timbers Army has been lining up for days outside of Providence Park for a coveted wristband and a spot in the loudest section of the stadium for Saturday’s championship game against New York City FC.

There are only 1,000 spots in the Timbers Army section and wristbands will be handed out starting 7 a.m. Friday.

FOX 12’s Camila Orti reports from the line.