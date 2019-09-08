Tornado warning issued for part of Multnomah County has expired

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A tornado warning that was issued for part of Multnomah County on Sunday evening has expired.
The tornado warning was issued just before 6:50 p.m. for the area around Linnton and the south end of Sauvie Island.
The warning expired at 7 p.m.
Officials with the National Weather Service said the storm had weakened and no longer looked capable of producing a tornado.
FOX 12 Meteorologist Mark Nelsen said no tornado was seen on the ground, but there was some slight rotation on radar.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
