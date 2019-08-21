PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver is dead after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck and trailer Wednesday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on northbound Interstate 5 near the Southwest Barbur Boulevard exit around 8:45 p.m.
Crews extinguished a fire they say was sparked by the collision and advised traffic delays for drivers in the area.
The bureau's Major Crash Team is investigating.
FOX 12 Wednesday night spoke with a witness who said they were driving on I-5 north right in front of the semi-truck before it crashed.
"We were just coming back from Vancouver and we saw this Target 18-wheeler just suddenly jet across the freeway and then there was a bunch of flames," the witness said.
All northbound lanes will be closed at least until 12 p.m. Thursday from Southwest Haines Street to Southwest Capitol Highway.
ODOT said crews will remove a sign bridge damaged in the crash near exit 294.
Plan ahead, Portland area commuters! NB I-5 will remain closed at Barbur Boulevard through most of the morning Thursday while crews remove a sign bridge damaged in a truck crash near exit 294. #PDXtraffic pic.twitter.com/4n5apgUsQz— Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) August 22, 2019
No additional information was immediately available for release, including what might have caused the crash.
