MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – A driver hit a pedestrian lying in the street in Milwaukie on Friday afternoon, according to police.
The crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m. The pedestrian was lying partially in the westbound lane of Southeast Railroad Avenue near Southeast 42nd Avenue, law enforcement said.
The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including a leg injury and scrapes to his back and shoulders.
The involved driver, a 73-year-old woman, remained on scene after the collision and is cooperating with the investigation. Investigators said she was driving a 2002 Toyota Sienna and was not hurt.
She told police she saw something dimly lit in the road, slowed, and tried to steer away from it, but was unable to stop in time after recognizing it was a person.
No citations have been issued, according to police.
