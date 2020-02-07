Eastern Oregon Flooding

EASTERN OREGON (KPTV) - Flooding is causing major problems in eastern Oregon and has led to several closures along Interstate 84.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says recent heavy snowfall, combined with warmer temps has caused flooding along highways and roads throughout eastern Oregon.

TripCheck.com is reporting several closures along I-84 from Pendleton to Ontario.

Oregon State Police said severe flooding led to a closure of I-84, just outside of Hermiston.

Travelers are advised to use caution and check for closures before heading out. Updates can be found at tripcheck.com.

Four people were rescued Thursday in Pendleton. The Oregon National Guard sent a Black Hawk from Salem to help get them to safety.

The Oregon National Guard also said a swift water rescue team was stuck and needed help. A CH47 helicopter responded to rescue them.

Several school districts in eastern Oregon have closed due to flooding. The following schools are affected on Friday:

  • Imbler School District
  • Milton-Freewater Unified School District
  • Athena-Weston School District

