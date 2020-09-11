PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The southbound lanes of I-5 were shut down for several hours Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck on the Interstate Bridge, according to Portland police.
At around 7:51 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the mid-span of the Interstate Bridge.
The pedestrian died, according to police. The driver stopped and cooperated with investigators. There have been no arrests or citations in this case.
Interstate 5 south was shut down from the bridge to the Expo Center. Traffic was being diverted to Jantzen Beach.
WSDOT said southbound travelers were rerouted to State Route 14 and on to I-205 southbound.
The interstate reopened just before 12 p.m.
No further information about the crash has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Phillip Maynard 503-823-2236 or Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov.
(1) comment
Homeless person.
