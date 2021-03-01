NW Cornelius Pass Road between Hwy 30 and Hwy 26 transferred to ODOT, now also known as Hwy 127

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Northwest Cornelius Pass Road between Highway 30 and Highway 26 is now also known as Oregon Highway 127.
The eight-mile section of road was transferred from Multnomah County and Washington County to the Oregon Department of Transportation, effective Monday.
The road will retain its name, but it will also be designated as Cornelius Pass Highway and Highway 127.
The jurisdictional transfer is part of Keep Oregon Moving, the large transportation packaged passed through the State Legislature in 2017, according to ODOT.
A jurisdictional transfer changes how projects are planned, designed, funded and delivered, as well as how road maintenance is prioritized. Previously, Multnomah and Washington counties managed the road.
The only immediate change will be the addition of signs newly-designating the road as OR 127. All roads operated by ODOT carry an official road number. Later this summer ODOT is planning to pave the new highway between Highway 30 and the Multnomah County line.
"The section of the road between U.S. 26 (Sunset Highway) and U.S. 30 (St. Helens Road) plays an important part in the region’s transportation system. Loads with hazardous materials cannot use the Vista Ridge Tunnel, which mean hazmat trucks often use Cornelius Pass Road to get around. In recent years the road has also become increasingly busy route connecting Columbia County with the growing job market in Washington County," according to ODOT.
For more, go to Oregon.gov/odot.
