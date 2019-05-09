HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A 69-year-old man was critically injured after walking in front of a semi on Highway 26 near Hillsboro on Thursday.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Jackson School Road in the eastbound lanes of the highway at 11:15 a.m.
Investigators said the driver of a semi collided with a pedestrian.
The 69-year-old man from Hillsboro sustained critical injuries and remained in the hospital Thursday night. An Oregon State Police spokesperson initially said the man had died, before later issuing a correction.
Investigators believe the man intentionally walked into the path of the oncoming semi.
The 39-year-old truck driver from Stockbridge, Georgia was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.
The highway was closed with detours for several hours.
Hwy 26 EB from Jackson School Rd open again. @ORStatePolice continuing their investigation of the crash.Special thanks to @TVFR, @MetroWestAmb and North Plains Police for their top-notch assistance. pic.twitter.com/59QBsuxeFc— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) May 9, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.