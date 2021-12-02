PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers are kicking off their annual holiday community efforts with this year’s Rip City Season of Giving campaign. The yearly event supports nonprofits organizations throughout the Portland metro area.

The campaign will run through December with support spread to various charities including virtual connections with children in local hospitals, donations to support teenagers and young adults at New Avenues for Youth and children receiving coats through the Fred Meyer Coat Drive.

“We are very excited to launch another Rip City Season of Giving to support some of the amazing nonprofit organizations in our community”, said Dewayne Hankins, President of Business Operations of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “We are committed to using our platform to make an impact in Rip City and beyond by positively impacting youth from underserved communities.”

Multiple events, drives and donations are planned to raise awareness of the campaign both virtually and in-person with participation from Trail Blazer players, staff and Blaze the Trail Cat.

Additional information on the Rip City Season of Giving and how to get involved can be found on the Trail Blazers website.