• K44AH-D on Channel 44 serving Prineville and Madras from Grizzly Mt. is now on Channel 9. This transmitter carries KPTV 12.1, 12.2 & 12.3.
• KUBN-LD on Channel 43 in Madras is moved to Grizzly Mt. and is now on Channel 13 serving Prineville and Madras. This transmitter carries KPDX 49.1, 49.2, 49.3 & 49.4.
• K40MP-D on Channel 40 in Madras now is on Channel 28. This transmitter carries KPTV 12.1, 12.2 & 12.3.
Viewers for Grizzly Mt. transmitters will probably need a VHF/UHF antenna to get reliable reception. A UHF only antenna might not work depending on location.
