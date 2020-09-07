SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed during a volatile afternoon Monday in Salem.
Hundreds of Trump supporters spent their Labor Day in multiple rallies, one at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City and another at the capitol building in Salem.
The day started with a pro-Trump caravan that gathered at Clackamas Community College at 12 p.m. Hundreds showed up to show their support for the president.
A large pro-Trump rally is gathering at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/j72oEwibj6— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) September 7, 2020
“We’re out here to be heard," Thomas Turner, who attended the rally, said. "It’s our First Amendment right."
The group was also speaking out against the violence that occurs nightly in downtown Portland.
“Very tired of the local politicians not doing anything about it and then blaming it on the president, when they’re the ones who should be taking care of it,” Morgan Schumacher said.
As the caravan was getting ready to hit the road, some said they were worried about being met with confrontation and were concerned about a repeat of the last Trump rally, when several people went into downtown Portland and a member of the group Patriot Prayer was shot and killed.
“It’s scary, but I feel it’s absolutely necessary to support the founding principles of our country and right now, that’s Trump,” Schumacher said.
The caravan of hundreds of cars left the community college and headed south. Many members of the caravan turned around at the Woodburn exit, but some continued on to Salem.
As the group of Trump supporters grew, tensions were also rising with a small group of counter-protesters across the street.
At one point, a large group of the trump supporters rushed across the street after protesters, firing paintballs. Several people claimed that the counter-protesters had fired paintballs across the street at them.
Many people in the rally were armed with AR-15-style rifles, paintball guns and baseball bats.
Shortly after the first skirmish, members of the pro-Trump rally turned their attention on a man blocking traffic, holding a sign in favor of Black Lives Matter. When people took that man’s sign, he stripped naked in the street. Shortly after stripping, the man was sprayed with mace by a woman in the crowd.
Another incident occurred with Trump supporters rushing after a counter-protester. Two men tackled the person to the ground. Seconds later, police arrived and put both those men in handcuffs.
Following this, there were several arguments between the two groups, but the group of counter-protesters had greatly diminished.
Things settled down through the evening, especially as smoke from wildfires began flowing into the city.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
This kind of stuff makes me wonder what the mental capacity of the Temple of Trump congregation must be to be so open about supporting a pathological liar who has no common sense and has been able to make us laughable among world leaders. I don't think he will be happy until we have a civil war or his big mouth puts us in a world war.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.