(KPTV) - As thousands of people across the Pacific Northwest have been forced to flea their homes due to fires burning across the region, U-Haul is providing a form of assistance.
People who are in need of self-storage for their belongings can qualify for 30 days free at select U-Haul locations.
The 25 locations offering the disaster relief service are as follow:
OREGON
14225 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy.
Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 643-9539
63370 N. Hwy. 97
Bend, OR 97701
(541) 388-0671
150 Oroyan Ave.
Eugene, OR 97404
(541) 393-8408
4400 Franklin Blvd.
Eugene, OR 97403
(541) 726-6051
704 NE Hogan Drive
Gresham, OR 97030
(503) 667-0142
11811 SE 82nd
Happy Valley, OR 97086
(503) 659-3800
14310 SE McLoughlin Blvd.
Milwaukie, OR 97267
(503) 653-5930
955 N. Columbia Blvd.
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 278-4360
5800 SE 88th Ave.
Portland, OR 97266
(503) 771-1151
7345 NE Sandy Blvd.
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 288-5735
1182 NE Stephens St.
Roseburg, OR 97470
(541) 672-6864
3612 Silverton Road NE
Salem, OR 97305
(503) 399-9418
13921 SW Tualatin-Sherwood Road
Sherwood, OR 97140
(503) 925-6443
11552 SW Pacific Hwy.
Tigard, OR 97223
(503) 245-0791
7100 SW McEwan Road
Tualatin, OR 97035
(503) 536-2412
WASHINGTON
3212 W. Court St.
Pasco, WA 99301
(509) 545-4207
4399 W. Sunset Blvd.
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 590-0884
4110 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane, WA 99202
(509) 590-4101
7028 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99208
(509) 487-2772
14505 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
(509) 924-0620
12420 E. Indiana Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
(509) 928-9000
10304 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 922-4465
8250 NE Hwy. 99
Vancouver, WA 98665
(360) 574-1234
2304 E. Nob Hill Blvd.
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 453-8110
1122 S. 1st St.
Yakima, WA 98901
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.