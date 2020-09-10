(KPTV) - As thousands of people across the Pacific Northwest have been forced to flea their homes due to fires burning across the region, U-Haul is providing a form of assistance. 

People who are in need of self-storage for their belongings can qualify for 30 days free at select U-Haul locations. 

The 25 locations offering the disaster relief service are as follow: 

OREGON 

U-Haul Storage of Beaverton 

14225 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy. 

Beaverton, OR 97005 

(503) 643-9539 

U-Haul Storage of Bend 

63370 N. Hwy. 97 

Bend, OR 97701 

(541) 388-0671 

U-Haul Storage of Santa Clara 

150 Oroyan Ave. 

Eugene, OR 97404 

(541) 393-8408 

U-Haul Storage of Glenwood 

4400 Franklin Blvd. 

Eugene, OR 97403 

(541) 726-6051 

U-Haul Storage of Gresham 

704 NE Hogan Drive 

Gresham, OR 97030 

(503) 667-0142 

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clackamas Town Center 

11811 SE 82nd 

Happy Valley, OR 97086 

(503) 659-3800 

U-Haul Storage of Milwaukie 

14310 SE McLoughlin Blvd. 

Milwaukie, OR 97267 

(503) 653-5930 

U-Haul Storage at Columbia 

955 N. Columbia Blvd. 

Portland, OR 97217 

(503) 278-4360 

U-Haul Storage of Foster Road 

5800 SE 88th Ave. 

Portland, OR 97266 

(503) 771-1151   

U-Haul Storage at Sandy Blvd. 

7345 NE Sandy Blvd. 

Portland, OR 97213 

(503) 288-5735 

U-Haul Storage of Umpqua Valley 

1182 NE Stephens St. 

Roseburg, OR 97470 

(541) 672-6864 

U-Haul Storage of Silverton 

3612 Silverton Road NE 

Salem, OR 97305 

(503) 399-9418 

U-Haul Storage of Sherwood 

13921 SW Tualatin-Sherwood Road 

Sherwood, OR 97140 

(503) 925-6443 

U-Haul Storage of SW Portland 

11552 SW Pacific Hwy. 

Tigard, OR 97223 

(503) 245-0791 

U-Haul Storage of Lake Oswego 

7100 SW McEwan Road 

Tualatin, OR 97035 

(503) 536-2412

WASHINGTON 

U-Haul Storage of Pasco 

3212 W. Court St. 

Pasco, WA 99301 

(509) 545-4207 

U-Haul Storage of West Spokane 

4399 W. Sunset Blvd. 

Spokane, WA 99224 

(509) 590-0884 

U-Haul Storage of East Town 

4110 E. Sprague Ave. 

Spokane, WA 99202 

(509) 590-4101 

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lidgerwood 

7028 N. Division St. 

Spokane, WA 99208 

(509) 487-2772 

U-Haul Storage of East Spokane 

14505 E. Sprague Ave. 

Spokane Valley, WA 99216 

(509) 924-0620 

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spokane Valley 

12420 E. Indiana Ave. 

Spokane Valley, WA 99216 

(509) 928-9000 

U-Haul Storage of U-City 

10304 E. Sprague Ave. 

Spokane Valley, WA 99206 

(509) 922-4465 

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hazel Dell 

8250 NE Hwy. 99 

Vancouver, WA 98665 

(360) 574-1234 

U-Haul Storage at East Nob Hill 

2304 E. Nob Hill Blvd. 

Yakima, WA 98901 

(509) 453-8110 

U-Haul Storage of Yakima 

1122 S. 1st St. 

Yakima, WA 98901 

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

