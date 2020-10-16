(KPTV) - U.S. Bank has announced the following local branches are closing Nov. 1:
- Clackamas Town Center Mall – 12000 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
- Heritage WA Safeway – 6700 NE 162nd Ave Ste 500, Vancouver, WA
- Milwaukie Safeway – 4320 SE King Rd, Milwaukie, OR
- North Interstate Fred Meyer – 7404 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR
- Cornelius Pass Albertsons – 7500 W Baseline Rd, Hillsboro, OR
- Troutdale Albertsons – 25691 SE Stark St, Troutdale, OR
- Sherwood Walmart – 21320 SW Langer Farms Pkwy, Sherwood, OR
- Emanuel Hospital – 220 N Stanton St, Portland, OR
- Mt. Hood Community College – 26000 SE Stark St, Rm 1261, Gresham, OR
- Mill Plain – 8700 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA
- Gladstone OR – 19900 Mcloughlin Blvd, Gladstone, OR
- Hazel Dell – 6829 NE Highway 99, Vancouver, WA
- Menlo Park – 12203 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR
- North Beaverton – 2855 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, OR
- Tigard – 12160 SW Main St Tigard OR
- East Gresham – 2445 SE 3rd St, Gresham, OR
- Johns Landing – 5100 SW Macadam Ave, Portland, OR
- Oregon City – 901 Main St, Oregon City, OR
- Citizens – 636 SE Grand Ave, Portland, OR
- 67th and Glisan – 6701 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR
- Hillsboro OR, 210 E Main St, Hillsboro, OR
- 160th and Division – 16002 SE Division St, Portland, OR
- Forest Grove – 1940 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR
- Woodstock Boulevard – 4727 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR
- 4th and Harrison – 410 SW Harrison St, Portland, OR
The following location will close Jan. 2, 2021:
- Washington Square – 9185 SW Hall Blvd, Tigard, OR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.