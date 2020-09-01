Vancouver, Evergreen students return for virtual start to the school year

VANCOUVER, WA – (KPTV) Kids in some southwest Washington school districts have wrapped up their first day back in school, albeit virtually.
The school year looks strikingly different than years past due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Students in both the Vancouver and Evergreen districts began virtual classes on Tuesday. At Mountain View High School in Vancouver, the halls were void of students, but filled with the sounds of teachers talking to students through Zoom or Google Classroom.
First day of school looks a lot different this year. We went inside Mountain View High School in Vancouver to see how day one is going. Teachers in empty classrooms, students beginning the school year virtually. We’ll have the story tonight on @fox12oregon at 5p. pic.twitter.com/8mqxB9zrmu— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 1, 2020
“You could use the word excited, also nervous and anxious,” Mountain View Principal Matt Johnson said. “I think everyone is going at it with a great attitude, lots of enthusiasm, they are excited to work with kids again.”
The Evergreen School District is using a mix of live virtual classes and on-demand learning to teach students different subjects, from history to weight lifting and everywhere in-between.
“Seeing the kids on Zoom is cool, but it is not the same energy, it’s not the same connection,” teacher Jim Peterson said.
Peterson spoke to FOX 12 before his fifth period class.
“We love and miss the kids, you know, that is the most important thing,” Peterson said. “Right now, I have kids popping up for my next class and it is just exciting to see them. We want them to stay healthy and stay safe and do what we can to get them back in the room as soon as possible.”
David Hatch, who has two kids in the Evergreen School District, says day one has gone good so far for his first and fifth grader.
“I think I was more anxious than they were,” Hatch said, “Just to make sure everything was setup and they could fully participate.”
Hatch says they have set up a special learning space inside their home for each kid. Hatch wants to give some separation between home and school life. Hatch says the kids aren’t sitting for hours; rather, the school day is broken up in manageable chunks.
“They seem to be developmentally appropriate, where they say we got a 15-to-30 good minutes with you as a six year old, and his went an hour, and then they will meet again this afternoon, which is great,” Hatch said.
For both teachers, parents and students, this year is no doubt different as they try to navigate a school year online and unlike any other. They say they are ready for the day they will all be able to return to the classroom.
“Wishing the kids were here right now, I am hoping we could bring them back, like tomorrow, if we could .... I want them in the building,” Peterson said.
