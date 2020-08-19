VANCOUVER, WA, (KPTV) – A missing 19-year-old has been found and he is safe, according to Vancouver police.
The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public’s help Wednesday locating Austin Jenkins. He was last seen in Vancouver on Tuesday evening, but he does not live in the area, and officers were concerned about his well-being.
By Wednesday afternoon, a VPD spokeswoman said Jenkins had been found and he was safe.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Poor fella! I hope they find him safe, just really made me emotional. What happens to this guy when his parents eventually die.....God bless him and his family.
