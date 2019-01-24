VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - There are only hours left for Vancouver Public Schools to avoid a strike.
On Thursday, the school board gave the superintendent power to close a school if he thinks it is necessary for safety reasons during a strike.
The district board met in a brief special meeting to pass contingency measures they feel will be needed if an agreement isn't reached Thursday night and staff members strike.
Some of the measures could affect not only those bargaining, but teachers, staff and the students as well.
Secretaries, clerks and para-educators in the Vancouver school district have been fighting for higher wages and other concerns since May.
If the Vancouver Association of Educational Support Professionals and the school district do not come to an agreement by midnight, members have voted to strike, starting Friday.
The board passed six resolutions that would only take affect if a strike happens.
They include giving the superintendent the power to limit access to any school or even close a school facility entirely if he thinks picketing is getting out of hand, a child could be hurt or school if property is damaged.
Union reps called the board's decisions Thursday unfortunate saying they are vague and give the superintendent powers that affect everyone.
“I feel like they are setting the wrong message out to the public and to the employees that support this district,” school secretary Roya Nasseri said.
“I believe we all care about the students. I know we do and this is for them. This contract emphasizes safety, enough staffing for students and that's what it's about,” VAESP president Andrea Adams said.
Vancouver Public Schools is urging families to come up with a contingency plan by tonight.
In a message on its website, it said it will try to let families know by no later than 5 a.m. Friday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.