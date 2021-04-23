Vigil held for man shot and killed by Portland police officer

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A family and community are mourning the loss of Robert Delgado, who was shot and killed by a Portland police officer the morning of April 16.
Mourners came together the evening of April 23 and to begin the vigil, organizers started with this recording of Delgado, “I just want to say thank God for being here for me and bringing me all these gifts in life and thank God for my family and friends. I love you all. Life’s a trip.” The recording of his voice bringing many in the crowd to tears as they remembered and honored Delgado.
“It’s been really, really hard. It’s been hard,” Kristle Deliahncy, the founder of PDX Saints, said. She said that it was moving to see people there who may have not known him show support.
“When I see people coming out for someone they didn’t know it makes me realize that people do care,” she said.
Portland Police said that just after 9:30 a.m. on April 16, Officer DeLong arrived at Lents Park and told dispatch he saw a man on the east side of the park without a shirt and black pants. A short while later, DeLong said the man was not being compliant and others in the park said Delgado had a gun. At 9:40 a.m. DeLong shot and killed Delgado. PPB later said it was a toy replica gun.
“I was shocked, blown away because he didn’t deserve that, he did not deserve that,” Krista Vergith, a friend of Delgado’s said. Delgado was pronounced dead at the scene.
“It’s just tragic that he had to go like this,” Vergith said.
Delgado’s family is calling for an independent investigation and sent a letter to state leaders requesting one.
