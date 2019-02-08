Bud Clark Commons
650 NW Irving Street, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Friday, February 8, 2019 from 8:30pm to 6:30am
Serves: Age 18 and older, singles and couples. Pets allowed.
Sunrise Center
18901 E Burnside Street, Portland 97233
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Friday, February 8, 2019 from 9pm to 6:30am
Serves: Age 18 and older, singles and couples. Pets allowed.
Imago Dei
1302 SE Ankeny Street, Portland 97214
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Friday, February 8, 2019 from 8:30pm to 6:30am
Serves: Adults 18 and older. Pets allowed.
Union Gospel Mission
15 NW Third Avenue, Portland 97209
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Friday, February 8, 2019 from 9pm-5:30am
Serves: Adults age 18 and older. No pets allowed. Only service animals will be permitted. No capacity for large, bulky items.
Montavilla Emergency Warming Shelter
247 SE 82nd Avenue, Portland 97215 St Peter and Paul Episcopal Church
Intake: Walk in
Hours: Friday, February 8, 2019 7pm-7am
Serves: Adults 18 and older, Couples, and Families. Pets allowed.
Living Hope Church
2711 NE Andresen Road, Vancouver, WA 98661
Intake: Walk in
Hours: 6pm-9am when activated. Open Friday, February 8, 2019.
Serves: Unrestricted; service animals accepted
The Lord’s Gym
2410 Grand Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98661
Intake: Walk in
Hours: 7pm-7am when activated. Open Friday, February 8, 2019.
Serves: Unrestricted
Washougal Community Center
1681 C Street, Washougal, WA 98671
Intake: Walk in
Hours: 6pm-7am when activated. Open Saturday, February 9-Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Serves: Unrestricted; pets welcome
Love Overwhelming Winter Shelter
618 14th Avenue, Longview, WA 98632
Intake: Walk in
Hours: 6pm-8:30am when activated (daytime hours pending weather). Open Friday, February 8, 2019.
Serves: Age 18 and older
Stephens Episcopal Church
1418 22nd Avenue, Longview, WA 98632
Intake: Walk in no later than midnight.
Hours: 6pm-7:30am when temperatures drop below 32 degrees. Open Friday, February 8, 2019.
Serves: Age 17 and under or parents with minor children.
Clackamas Service Center
8800 SE 80th Avenue, Portland OR 97206
Intake: Walk in
Hours: 6pm-7am when temperature is below 33 degrees. OPEN Friday, February 8, 2019 from 9pm-7am.
Serves: Unrestricted
Central Nazarene Warming Center
9715 SE Powell Boulevard, Portland OR 97266
Intake: Walk in
Hours: 7pm-7am when temperature or wind chill are 33 degrees or below. OPEN Friday, February 8, 2019 from 9:30pm-7am.
Serves: Adults age 18 and over and families with minor children. Dogs on a leash allowed.
