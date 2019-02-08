Bud Clark Commons

650 NW Irving Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Friday, February 8, 2019 from 8:30pm to 6:30am

Serves: Age 18 and older, singles and couples. Pets allowed.

Sunrise Center

18901 E Burnside Street, Portland 97233

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Friday, February 8, 2019 from 9pm to 6:30am

Serves: Age 18 and older, singles and couples. Pets allowed.

Imago Dei

1302 SE Ankeny Street, Portland 97214

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Friday, February 8, 2019 from 8:30pm to 6:30am

Serves: Adults 18 and older. Pets allowed.

Union Gospel Mission

15 NW Third Avenue, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Friday, February 8, 2019 from 9pm-5:30am

Serves: Adults age 18 and older. No pets allowed. Only service animals will be permitted. No capacity for large, bulky items.

Montavilla Emergency Warming Shelter

247 SE 82nd Avenue, Portland 97215 St Peter and Paul Episcopal Church

Intake: Walk in

Hours: Friday, February 8, 2019 7pm-7am

Serves: Adults 18 and older, Couples, and Families. Pets allowed.

Living Hope Church

2711 NE Andresen Road, Vancouver, WA 98661

Intake: Walk in

Hours: 6pm-9am when activated. Open Friday, February 8, 2019.

Serves: Unrestricted; service animals accepted

The Lord’s Gym

2410 Grand Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98661

Intake: Walk in

Hours: 7pm-7am when activated. Open Friday, February 8, 2019.

Serves: Unrestricted

Washougal Community Center

1681 C Street, Washougal, WA 98671

Intake: Walk in

Hours: 6pm-7am when activated. Open Saturday, February 9-Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Serves: Unrestricted; pets welcome

Love Overwhelming Winter Shelter

618 14th Avenue, Longview, WA 98632

Intake: Walk in

Hours: 6pm-8:30am when activated (daytime hours pending weather). Open Friday, February 8, 2019.

Serves: Age 18 and older

Stephens Episcopal Church

1418 22nd Avenue, Longview, WA 98632

Intake: Walk in no later than midnight.

Hours: 6pm-7:30am when temperatures drop below 32 degrees. Open Friday, February 8, 2019.

Serves: Age 17 and under or parents with minor children.

Clackamas Service Center

8800 SE 80th Avenue, Portland OR 97206

Intake: Walk in

Hours: 6pm-7am when temperature is below 33 degrees. OPEN Friday, February 8, 2019 from 9pm-7am.

Serves: Unrestricted

Central Nazarene Warming Center

9715 SE Powell Boulevard, Portland OR 97266

Intake: Walk in

Hours: 7pm-7am when temperature or wind chill are 33 degrees or below. OPEN Friday, February 8, 2019 from 9:30pm-7am.

Serves: Adults age 18 and over and families with minor children. Dogs on a leash allowed.

