For Comcast subscribers, FOX 12 PLUS can be found at channel 13 or 713 and Escape on 316.
For all other cable subscribers, please contact your provider directly for questions about the KPTV/KPDX channel lineup.
Provider
Phone Number
|Alsea River Cable TV
|541-563-4807
|BCT
|503-632-3113
|BendBroadband
|541-382-5551
|Blue Mountain TV Cable
|541-932-4613
|CenturyLink PrisimTV
|866-314-4148
|Charter Spectrum
|888-438-2427
|Clear Creek Communications
|503-631-2101
|Colton Telephone Company
|503-824-3211
|Comcast Cable (XFINITY)
|800-934-6489
|Crestview Cable Communications
|541-447-4342
|DirectLink
|503-266-8111
|DIRECTV
|800-490-4388
|DISH
|800-333-3474
|Frontier Communications
|866-801-4879
|Monmouth Independence Network (MINET)
|503-837-0700
|Monroe Area Communications
|541-847-5135
|Reliance Connects
|866-894-4657
|SCIO Mutual Telephone Association (SMTA)
|503-394-3366
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.