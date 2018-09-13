 

For Comcast subscribers, FOX 12 PLUS can be found at channel 13 or 713 and Escape on 316.
For all other cable subscribers, please contact your provider directly for questions about the KPTV/KPDX channel lineup.

Provider

Phone Number

Alsea River Cable TV541-563-4807
BCT503-632-3113
BendBroadband541-382-5551
Blue Mountain TV Cable541-932-4613
CenturyLink PrisimTV866-314-4148
Charter Spectrum888-438-2427
Clear Creek Communications503-631-2101
Colton Telephone Company503-824-3211
Comcast Cable (XFINITY)800-934-6489
Crestview Cable Communications541-447-4342
DirectLink503-266-8111
DIRECTV800-490-4388
DISH800-333-3474
Frontier Communications 866-801-4879
Monmouth Independence Network (MINET)503-837-0700
Monroe Area Communications541-847-5135
Reliance Connects866-894-4657
SCIO Mutual Telephone Association (SMTA)503-394-3366

