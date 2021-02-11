Just a few thoughts as we head toward the 10/11pm shows...
Cold air has moved in just as we expected. Everyone at/below freezing in metro area, plus dewpoints keep lowering. That means when precipitation picks up (soon), temperatures drop further.
Roads froze up as expected after sunset. That's a tough one to forecast but things turned out okay there.
Check out the radar at 8:50 (below)...two converging areas of precipitation. Looks like they are meeting over the metro area. It just started dumping on our Timbers Cam. We are still on track for 1-3" snow in metro area by daybreak
Cold air has moved down into the central Willamette Valley = freezing rain and spotty snow for many of you from Woodburn down to Albany. Cold air has slipped onto the northern Oregon and SW Washington coastline. Expect a trace to 2" snow plus patchy freezing rain out there.
Evening model are still VERY snowy with 2nd wave tomorrow evening and night. WRF-GFS still thinks up to a foot total snowfall by Saturday morning. This is the evening run...
That's all, see you on TV at 10/11pm! Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.