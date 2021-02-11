snowy

Just a few thoughts as we head toward the 10/11pm shows...

Cold air has moved in just as we expected. Everyone at/below freezing in metro area, plus dewpoints keep lowering. That means when precipitation picks up (soon), temperatures drop further.

Roads froze up as expected after sunset. That's a tough one to forecast but things turned out okay there.

Check out the radar at 8:50 (below)...two converging areas of precipitation. Looks like they are meeting over the metro area. It just started dumping on our Timbers Cam. We are still on track for 1-3" snow in metro area by daybreak

Cold air has moved down into the central Willamette Valley = freezing rain and spotty snow for many of you from Woodburn down to Albany. Cold air has slipped onto the northern Oregon and SW Washington coastline. Expect a trace to 2" snow plus patchy freezing rain out there.

Evening model are still VERY snowy with 2nd wave tomorrow evening and night. WRF-GFS still thinks up to a foot total snowfall by Saturday morning. This is the evening run...

That's all, see you on TV at 10/11pm! Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen

