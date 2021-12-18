6:45pm Saturday…
Everything is proceeding according to plan this evening. A strong cold front (leading edge of cold air) passed through the metro around 5-6pm on its way south and east, switching the wind from mild southerly to cool northwesterly. Temperatures dropped immediately and we’re back in the 40s. As expected, the rain really dumped with cold frontal passage. Over a quarter of an inch at PDX in that one hour. You can see we’ve got plenty of precipitation to go and lowland temps are generally between 40-45 behind the front.
Snow is already mixing in at 300′ in the Coast Range this evening…a quick change
The 54 degree high today was the warmest in over two weeks too…that was nice.
So, the plan is that the heavy precipitation will drag the sticking snow level down into the lowest elevations between now and midnight. A good example is the GRAF’s forecast for 11pm. The change from green to blue is just an approximation of where it might be snowing. Obviously a very marginal (temperature-wise) situation. Notice from Kelso to PDX along the Columbia it thinks at best maybe only a rain/snow mix. Same thing from Salem south. Also note the northern edge of precipitation is working its way south. It dries out late this evening from Kalama north…forget about snow up there
And you see how marginal it is with the snow accumulation forecast. In the hills and maybe up closer to the Coast Range too (western parts of Washington/Yamhill/Polk counties. This is just one model’s guess.
The point here is that elevation helps you quite a bit tonight. I assume at 1,000′ I should get at least a couple inches later tonight. BUT DO NOT FOCUS ON EXACT ELEVATIONS! We can’t forecast in 100′, 250′, or even 500′ increments. Cue Mark’s rant about snow level forecasting…precipitation intensity matters too.
By tomorrow morning, the precip band has slipped farther south. We may wake up to 37 degrees and dry weather in at least the northern part of the metro Sunday morning
By this time the dynamic cooling and “lower than expected” snow level situation has ended and it’s on to a cool/rainy day. Easterly wind picks up the 2nd part of the day as cool/dry air moves south in the Columbia Basin and through the Gorge. The main rain band shifts back north the rest of Sunday through Monday.
How much snow MIGHT we see by tomorrow morning? I think the ECMWF model is over forecasting snowfall in the lowest elevations. More likely very little or none for many of us in the cities. I’ve turned off the smoothing so you can see how models actually work. Each square is one grid point. If a land feature is smaller than that square, the model can’t see it well.
As the cold air piles up against the east slopes of the Oregon Cascades and Eastern Gorge, we’ve got quite a snowstorm developing from tomorrow through Monday! Excellent for the dryland farming regions of north-central Oregon if this is correct
One other issue is rain. I wouldn’t be surprised to see local flooding in the central/northern Willamette Valley late tomorrow or Monday. 3″ of rain could do it, although spread over 2.5 days might be okay.
SUMMARY
1. Most of what happens later this evening in the Portland area will be “conversational snow”, the type where lots of people see it in the air as they are out/about for their Saturday evening, but little/nothing sticks. A really wet/sloppy mix for many of us.
2. There’s a good chance we dry out or are mainly dry in most of the metro area from midnight through early Sunday. All quiet Sunday morning in Portland.
3. There’s a better chance we DO see sticking snow at the top of the West Hills, Chehalem Mtn, & eastern Multnomah/Clackamas counties (Sandy, Estacada, Molalla) at some point later this evening. I could see 1-3″ in those spots late this evening
4. There’s also a better chance the hills around Salem, Dundee, & McMinnville get several inches of snow. In fact, even Salem/McMinnville/Newberg could see brief sticking.
5. This is a very “marginal” event because temps are barely cold enough AND precipitation needs to be heavy enough for snow to happen.
6. 70% of the metro area will likely get no sticking snow
PORTLAND METRO TONIGHT:
Rain and snow mixed, tapering off later. Some areas (especially in hills) turn to all snow and it may stick briefly. 1-3″ possible near/above 1,000′. NO FREEZING. Low near 34.
PORTLAND METRO SUNDAY:
Mainly dry early, then turning rainy & chilly. High around 42. Gusty east wind later near the Gorge 15-20 mph
SALEM TONIGHT:
Rain & snow mixed may change to all snow later. A wet dusting possible. 1-3″ in hills. No freezing, low near 33
NORTH OF PORTLAND TO LONGVIEW:
Rain/snow mix ends this evening, mainly dry tonight. No freezing. Low 35-38
I won’t be posting on the blog again this evening, but you can find updates at times on my Facebook page: @marknelsenweather and Twitter too @marknelsenKPTV. Make sure you are following me on both of those this winter. I promise not to post lots of ridiculous selfies or silly videos!
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen