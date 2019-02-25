Looks like we just had a reversal of the snowstorm (or no snowstorm) from two weeks ago. Checking ODOT cams and snow reports I see a snowy west metro with lots of 1-3″ totals so far. Good for all of you, that’s a nice snowy morning after getting hosed with the last system.
But central/east metro has been mainly dry or just a dusting with that dry east wind blowing. Officially a TRACE has fallen as of 9am both at the downtown observing site and the NWS office in Parkrose.
Same thing in Clark county, although I see some snow filling in up there on radar
You can see it in the temperature map at 9am. Where little/no snow fell, there was no evaporative cooling to drop temps to freezing. Between 34-38 central/east/north metro, but it dropped to 32/33 where snow fell
You have to hand it to long-range modeling, forecasting SOMEONE getting nailed west of the Cascades. Eugene has 10″ of snow sitting at the airport and there are reports of 10-15″ south of there around Cottage Grove and Lorane. Pretty amazing that they could forecast a general location (somewhere in Western Oregon or SW Washington) getting a historic snowfall 5 days ahead of time.
Every highway west, east, and south out of Eugene/Springfield is closed due to falling trees, power lines, and heavy snowfall. Both Willamette Pass and Santiam Pass are closed. I also see 12″ at Redmond and one other report of 20″ in 24 hours just northwest of Redmond. Whew! Now that’s a snow day…
REST OF TODAY IN PORTLAND METRO
- Snow showers taper off as we go through the day.
- I expect less than 1″ additional accumulation and none of that will be on roads from this point forward. I see ODOT road temperature sensors show temps have risen above freezing even at Sylvan and US26/OR217.
- A few sunbreaks this afternoon melt much of the snow that fell westside
- YOUR AFTERNOON COMMUTE WILL BE NORMAL WITH BARE ROADS
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
