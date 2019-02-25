odotpic

Looks like we just had a reversal of the snowstorm (or no snowstorm) from two weeks ago.  Checking ODOT cams and snow reports I see a snowy west metro with lots of 1-3″ totals so far.  Good for all of you, that’s a nice snowy morning after getting hosed with the last system.

But central/east metro has been mainly dry or just a dusting with that dry east wind blowing.  Officially a TRACE has fallen as of 9am both at the downtown observing site and the NWS office in Parkrose.

Same thing in Clark county, although I see some snow filling in up there on radar

You can see it in the temperature map at 9am.  Where little/no snow fell, there was no evaporative cooling to drop temps to freezing.  Between 34-38 central/east/north metro, but it dropped to 32/33 where snow fell

You have to hand it to long-range modeling, forecasting SOMEONE getting nailed west of the Cascades.  Eugene has 10″ of snow sitting at the airport and there are reports of 10-15″ south of there around Cottage Grove and Lorane.    Pretty amazing that they could forecast a general location (somewhere in Western Oregon or SW Washington) getting a historic snowfall 5 days ahead of time.

Every highway west, east, and south out of Eugene/Springfield is closed due to falling trees, power lines, and heavy snowfall.  Both Willamette Pass and Santiam Pass are closed.  I also see 12″ at Redmond and one other report of 20″ in 24 hours just northwest of Redmond.  Whew!  Now that’s a snow day…

REST OF TODAY IN PORTLAND METRO

  • Snow showers taper off as we go through the day.
  • I expect less than 1″ additional accumulation and none of that will be on roads from this point forward.  I see ODOT road temperature sensors show temps have risen above freezing even at Sylvan and US26/OR217.
  • A few sunbreaks this afternoon melt much of the snow that fell westside
  • YOUR AFTERNOON COMMUTE WILL BE NORMAL WITH BARE ROADS

Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen

