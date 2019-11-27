6pm Wednesday…
Yesterday’s storm was exciting, but now it has fizzled over in Eastern Oregon. There are still areas of snow falling across the Cascades, Eastern Gorge, and Eastern Oregon. But in general we’ll be drying out region-wide by midday Thursday. The strong northeasterly “upslope” flow into the Cascades dumped a huge amount of very dry snow on Mt. Hood ski resorts. Even though that snow will compress a bit, it’s enough to allow Timberline, Mt. Hood Meadows, & Mt. Bachelor to offer some lift-served skiing this weekend. Skibowl is opening their tubing runs Friday.
I don’t see much more snow in the next week. First it’ll be dry, then mainly dry but warmer next week
Have travel plans? Tough over the Cascades right now, but things should gradually improve through the weekend
All other Cascade and Siskiyou mountain highways are open this evening. Here’s what you can expect elsewhere
Offshore (easterly) flow continues through Saturday. At that time an approaching upper-level low and surface low tighten things up a bit. Expect much stronger easterly wind near/in the western Gorge Saturday PM and night. At the same time all models agree a very weak band of precipitation moves north across Oregon and southern Washington. This CAN be a classic setup for a brief freezing rain or snow event in the metro area. At this point I’m thinking many areas west of the Cascades will be too warm for frozen precipitation. The 18z ECMWF model ensembles think it could be a minimal or “non-event”. Only 7 of 51 members give us an inch of snow or more during that time. The rest are either too warm at the surface, too warm overhead (possible freezing rain), or mainly dry. This would explain my lack of enthusiasm for some real wintry weather in the metro area this weekend. We’ll see how it looks in 24-48 hours.
Our headlines graphic captures the general plan for this four-day weekend well
I’ll be working through next Monday, keeping a close eye on things through the holiday weekend. Check back again Friday for a weekend update on this weather blog.
Enjoy your Thanksgiving! Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.