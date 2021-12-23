2pm Thursday…
I’ve checked out all the maps/models/soundings/cross-sections today…you know, like normal people do 2 days before Christmas… (insert laughing emoji!)
We’ve gone 13 years without a major snow/ice/cold event during the Christmas-New Year’s week; apparently it’s time. Last time was December 2008 when 10-25″ buried parts of the metro area in the days leading up to Christmas. That’s not going to happen in this case. Far less snow, at least through this weekend.
THE BIG MESSAGE
- I do not see a “snow storm” between now and Monday when we dry out, BUT anytime after sunset Christmas day you could run into snow on any road ANYWHERE west of the Cascades. That includes the coastline. BE PREPARED IF YOU PLAN ON DRIVING CHRISTMAS DAY OR BEYOND
- A showery weather pattern, just like today, continues through Sunday, then cold arctic air drifts in from the north and we dry out for at least a few days next week
- If you live in the hills closer to 1,000′ and above, expect some white on the ground as early as Christmas morning and roads COULD be snowy up there anytime from that point forward
- Prepare for a hard freeze beginning Monday night for a few days. Teens in outlying areas, even single digits if we get more than 2″ snow on the ground. Cold east wind starts blowing out of the Gorge…brrr!
How much could fall in the lowest elevations?
It’s still 3 days out, but I’m leaning toward a Trace to 2″ for most of us (Saturday night through Sunday night), REALLY TOUGH to forecast since we’re be in a scattered showers pattern and in general precipitation is light during that time. I wouldn’t be surprised to see more than that in a few spots. Could some of us in the lowest elevations see 3-4″ on the ground by Monday morning? Sure! But don’t come complaining to me if you only pick up a dusting or an inch…
I really like the WRF-GFS snowfall depiction, it represents what I’m thinking. 24 hour snowfall ending 4pm Christmas afternoon (Saturday). Hilltop 1-2″, little or nothing below.
The reason we’re not getting much of anything Christmas day is two-fold. First, a mixing southerly breeze continues the entire day. And the atmosphere just isn’t THAT cold during the daytime. A -6 to -7 (Celsius) at 850mb isn’t going to get much sticking snow to the valley floor as long as that wind is blowing. By Sunday, it’s down to a -9, which even with the breeze (lighter) will be enough to bring sticking all the way to sea level. Sunday is just a matter of how much precipitation is still left. We will see.
The WRF-GFS cross section shows the situation well. Time is right to left (Friday – Sunday). “850” is pass elevation around 4,000′. You see the freezing line (drawn in blue) is well above the valley floor through daytime Saturday, then it goes down to the surface Saturday night. See that constant S-SW wind until Sunday morning too (wind barbs in red).
By Sunday evening, the arctic front (leading edge of cold/dry arctic air) is at our doorstep. That drops over us Monday and we’ll have trouble getting above freezing that day. So whatever falls Sunday will be frozen solid Monday morning.
I’m out of time since I’m on TV for all 7 shows this evening. See you on KPTV. Remember you can watch us at www.kptv.com/live