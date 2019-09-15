11:30pm Sunday…
A busy day with 5 shows this evening, but I’ve been watching lightning offshore from our Seaside and Lincoln City cams. That’s been fun.
What a soaker today with around one inch of rain in parts of the metro area as a slow moving system moved overhead. It was one of Portland’s wettest days this year.
In the first half of the month we’ve picked up our typical September rain AND it’s been the wettest first half of September in 23 years!
There were quite a few spots that picked up more than 1″ of rain.
Cool and unstable air is moving over the very “warm” ocean water offshore this evening. Did you know it’s 65-66 degree water just offshore? That’s much warmer than normal. These temps in Celsius of course.
The “Blob” covers a huge part of the Eastern Pacific this fall. Just above all areas are running much warmer than average. But that’s a story for another day…
So if you live at the coastline, expect thunderstorms at times tonight, but they should die as they move inland. Then from midday tomorrow through afternoon, the inland heating with sunbreaks should give us thunderstorms with the associated downpours and possibly hail. That will be for anywhere west of the Cascades including the Portland Metro Area.
Lots more rain to come with an organized frontal system Tuesday. More on that tomorrow as we plow through a wet September.
Summer seems a long way back now…
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
