Winter 2019, through the first couple of days this month, was the most boring one I’ve experienced in my 28 years forecasting in Portland.
Then BANG; two weeks of snow & cold all across the Pacific Northwest. Of course the Portland metro area was right on the edge the cold air through several of those weather events. That means parts of south/west metro down into the Willamette Valley haven’t seen a “historic snowy February” so far…
In Portland, the official February (and winter) snowfall looks like this
What about February snow IN THE CITY OF PORTLAND the past few years?
We have seen measurable snow in 5 of the last 11 years. Now in 2012 most of us saw some snow late in the month, so 6 out of 11 is probably more realistic.
Looking ahead, we’ll flirt with low elevation snow Sunday/Monday next week, but with onshore flow it looks a bit too warm for sticking snow once again. Everything has to work out just right in the past few days of February. A change appears to be on the horizon sometime next week as milder westerly flow (supposedly) wants to take over for the first time in 3 weeks. Various models have been hinting there could be some sort of cold easterly Gorge flow at the same time lots of moisture arrives somewhere between late Monday and Wednesday next week as we transition into the milder pattern. But several are not. So don’t get too excited about that for now.
SO WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Are we finished with MEASURABLE SNOW at the lowest elevations? I’m talking right in the lowest elevations, not in the hills or foothills of the Cascades. Vote here:
POLL: MORE SNOW IN PORTLAND THIS WINTER?
DO YOU THINK WE WILL SEE MORE MEASURABLE SNOW IN PORTLAND THIS WINTER?
