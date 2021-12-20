7pm Monday…
This will be an unusually short post (for me!) this evening since it’s been a busy day. I’ll have a lot more time Tuesday afternoon/evening due to football.
First, let’s acknowledge how well the forecast turned out Saturday night. Rain changed to snow while we were on the air for about 1/2 to 3/4 of the metro area. Some lowland areas picked up MORE than I expected (1-2″!), but hilly areas generally picked up LESS than I expected (still just 1-2″). Models did very well showing the very warm temps in the 50s changing to snow in just a few hours! Then back to rain before sunrise. Some were also showing 3-5″ rain south of Portland over the Willamette Valley. Sure enough, Salem has picked up more than 3″ of rain. Some spots east and west of Salem have seen 4″ or more!
Officially PQR (code for the Portland NWS Forecast Office in Parkrose) picked up 0.2″ before midnight Saturday and then 0.2″ right after midnight. Grand total was 0.4″ snow; the first of the season
So now you are seeing snowflakes on your 7 day forecast, falling temps, & our 7 day forecast looks like this
What’s the story?
All of our models are developing a weather pattern like what you see below starting around Christmas and continuing through the last week of the month. This shows wind flow up around 18,000′. A cold northwest or northerly flow delivering cold air overhead down through western Canada. Little “wiggles” move south in that flow, sometimes spinning up into organized (wet or white) weather systems that slide down the coastline.
When Pacific Northwest meteorologists see this pattern they instantly recognize it as the “cold/snowy” pattern. Each model is different than other models with the details. But in general they all are forecasting this general setup. This far out we don’t have any confidence in details, thus the “snow showers” wording on the 7 Day forecast for Sunday/Monday. If one of those little disturbances spins up lots of moisture offshore and rides over cold air in place? We get a classic cold/snowy day in Portland and the city shuts down. Some models show that, others do not. So…
KEY POINTS FOR NOW
- Travel in the lowest elevations west of the Cascades looks just fine through at least Christmas Eve. Just the usual snow in Cascades and possibly in Coast Range too.
- Most important is that you should be flexible in your planning for Christmas Day through at least early next week.
- BEST CASE SCENARIO: We get some close calls with wet snow occasionally sticking to lower elevations (like Saturday), but no big freeze between Christmas & New Year’s.
- WORST CASE SCENARIO: Arctic air descends south out of Canada, plunging a good part of the Pacific Northwest into a deep freeze, accompanied by at least one snowstorm. Travel becomes very difficult across the region and life shuts down a bit for at least a few days.
At this point I’m far more confident in the fact that a LOT of snow is headed for the Cascades, foothills, & Coast Range. Starting Thursday…
I’ll be working almost every day this week, plus Christmas Day = lots more info to come! I should have a quite a bit more detail tomorrow
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen