9pm Tuesday…
Whew…today was a scorcher, especially for so late in the summer season. Let’s go over the numbers…
Several spots in the Willamette Valley hit 100 degrees, the hottest temps of Summer 2019. Salem, Eugene, Aurora, and down in Roseburg too.
Check out those coastal numbers! Upper 80s to upper 90s throughout the FOX12 viewing area from Yachats to Long Beach. When wind remains offshore through 1-2pm those temperatures can soar all the way down to the ocean beaches.
You can see we hit 98 in Portland, a new record for August 27th. This also tied the highest temperature of Summer 2019 set in early June.
I had mentioned over the past 5-6 days this would be a classic late summer/early fall east wind event; it sure did deliver! In one hour from 9:15 to 10:15 am Tillamook’s temperaure jumped 23 degrees! (63 to 86). At PDX it jumped from 81 to 91 in one hour between 11am and Noon.
Easterly wind gusts made it to 52 mph at Vista House. That’s pretty strong for late summer.
For the geeks, the 850 millibar temperature made it to 24.4 degrees on this afternoon’s sounding. That’s right up with the big late summer heatwaves. In fact during a ten-year period 1999 to 2009, only one P.M. sounding (out of 300+) had a higher temperature! That day it jumped to 102 at PDX; likely earlier in the month.
What’s ahead? Temperatures should just barely drop to 60 in the city by sunrise, and into the 50s outlying areas. That’s thanks to nights two hours longer than a June or early July heatwave. Areas that continue to see the easterly breeze (near Gorge and higher hills) may stay in the lower 70s.
Tomorrow the hot thermal trough (area of lowest pressure) shifts east of the Cascades late in the day. That cools the coastline, but we’ll still get up to between 95-99 degrees in the metro area. Another scorcher, but without the hot wind.
A weak upper-level disturbance passes overhead tomorrow night and early Thursday. The ECMWF and WRF-GFS (UW) continue to insist showers pop up with this during that time. The 18z ECMWF brings a swath of showers across NW Oregon and SW Washington through the first half of Thursday.
A bit wetter than other models though. We’ll see. Regardless, don’t leave anything outside tomorrow night just in case. Of course temperatures will drop at least 15 degrees (or even 20) Thursday due to morning clouds/showers and a push of marine air. Should be refreshing.
Beyond tomorrow we settle into a typical late-summer pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Labor Day Weekend will likely see highs between 75-82 degrees in Portland with varying amounts of cloud cover.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
