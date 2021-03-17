It sure has been nice this month so far!
It’s St. Patrick’s Day, and we’ve picked up less than 1/2″ rain in Portland in the first 17 days of the month. We haven’t seen things this dry in the first half of the month since 2005.
Of course we all know things could change dramatically rain-wise in the next two weeks, but I see less than 1″ rain in the next week. March 2020 was the third consecutive year with drier than normal conditions. I suppose that made up for the March 2017 soaker.
We’ve been living a bit “continental” west of the Cascades the last few days. Cold/frosty nights, but warm afternoons. Today we hit 62 in Portland; much nicer than the cool/sunny/showery day Monday.
This month is running near average across NW Oregon and SW Washington, and I think we’ll be near normal over the next week. Expect cooler days, but much warmer nights with cloud cover and southerly breezes.
A cold upper-level low offshore moves inland the next three days
Expect three days of cooling and showery conditions. By Saturday the sticking snow level is back down around 2,000′, but I don’t expect a massive snowfall in the mountains. About a foot of powder from tomorrow through early next week.
So, we’re back to typical March showers and cool-ish weather for at least a few days
OREGON AMS WINTER RECAP MEETING IS TOMORROW!
Tomorrow it’s time for the annual winter recap meeting…and ALL OF YOU are invited. This is put on by our local American Meteorology Society (Oregon Chapter). Typically we meet at a restaurant, but due to COVID all our meetings this year are online. At one point (early February) I figured this would be a very short meeting, but of course the snow/ice decided to show up for a few days mid-month and now I have plenty of content. If you are into weather, this one is for you!
WHEN:
7pm Thursday, March 18th
WHERE:
Live video on Facebook, but YOU DO NOT NEED TO HAVE AN ACCOUNT TO WATCH ON FACEBOOK!
Link is here: https://www.facebook.com/OregonAMS/
The presentation will be available afterward at the chapter website: https://oregonams.wordpress.com/
It takes awhile to put it all together, but I’m finally finished. Here are just two slides to whet your meteorological appetite:
So feel free to hop on to the link and watch for awhile, or all, between 7-8pm tomorrow evening.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
