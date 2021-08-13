9:30pm Friday...
A quick post this evening. Here’s a summary:
1. We are done with 100 degree temps, we’ll be in the mid 90s tomorrow, then lower 90s Sunday
2. Humidity remains relatively high this weekend
3. Smoke coverage will be similar tomorrow, if not a bit less, west of the Cascades
4. Most of the smoke disappears Sunday afternoon; both at lower elevations and high overhead
5. Heatwave #4 this summer will end up with 6 consecutive 90+ degree days
A thick layer of smoke kept us below 100 west of the Cascades today; we’ve been thinking all this week it might happen. Smoke modeling did pretty well!
This was our 22nd day at/above 90 degrees in Portland this summer.
But Salem just broke the all-time record. Today was the 35th day at/above 90 degrees. Those records go back into the late 1800s!
Strong high pressure remains nearby through Sunday, but increasing (cooler) onshore flow means temperatures drop a bit over the weekend.
HRRR smoke modeling has done relatively well the past two days, and it shows slightly cleaner air (at ground level) tomorrow morning
Then a 2nd push of marine air tomorrow evening really clears things out. By Sunday, just about all low-level smoke should be gone…we’ll see!
That’s it for tonight… Enjoy your weekend!
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen
