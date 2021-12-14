9pm Tuesday…
Models have pulled themselves together this evening and I’m feeling more confident about 3 things:
- MOST of us in the lowlands should see at least some snow in the air tomorrow morning
- MOST of us won’t see much more than a dusting on the barkdust/grass
- We won’t have a snowy, frozen, hellish morning commute tomorrow.
A batch of showers passed through the western metro area last night 10-11pm. They were very intense and dropped sticking snow all the way down to the valley floor! Parts of Beaverton and Hillsboro were still white this morning. Yet where showers were lighter (in much of the metro area), sticking snow stayed well above 1,000′. One more reason not to fixate on exact snow levels, intensity counts too. Skies cleared and many roads froze this morning…that part WAS expected. Quite a mess for some of you during the morning commute.
Temperatures this evening are dropping into the 30s and I do expect areas of freezing the next few hours, but roads are dry this time. Plus, after midnight clouds really thicken up as a strong Pacific frontal system moves onshore. It’s a beauty from 23,000 miles out in space!
When precipitation begins just before sunrise it’ll be JUST BARELY cold enough that the first few hours of precipitation will likely fall as snow or a snow/rain mix for most of the lower elevations west of the Cascades. There’s no source of cold air coming through the Gorge or from the north…it’s not one of those “snowstorm” situations where roads are frozen and snow starts falling. This is what we call a very “marginal” event! There’s a very good chance we don’t officially get measurable snow out of this in Portland.
HIGHLIGHTS
This is what I expect during the morning hours.
1) EVERYONE will see at least a snow/rain mix first half of Wednesday west of the Cascades (valleys)
2) ANY LOCATION AT ANY ELEVATION from Salem northward could briefly see sticking snow but definitely not a guarantee!
3) It’s most likely sticking happens up closer to 1,000′, far west metro, parts of Clark County, and maybe lower elevations up against eastside of West Hills.
4) DON’T fixate on elevation; location is just as important. Of course elevation helps, but that’s only one factor. For example, I think Downtown Portland and Scappoose, near sea level, have just as much chance of seeing some “stickage” as my home at 1,000′ east of Troutdale.
How much snow could accumulate?
– 1-3″ possible in some of the spots near 1,000’ and far west metro, including top of West Hills
Whatever happens is going to happen between 4am-Noon. That’s our only snow chance for the next 5-7 days.
I think the evening HRRR model is reasonable showing almost all accumulation in the areas I mention above
The morning WRF-GFS seems good as well and has rarely led me wrong in these marginal situations. Notice it tries for at least a little accumulation near downtown and inner NE/SE Portland. I’m sayin’ there’s a chance!
IBM’s GRAF model, which 3 television stations in Portland use most of the time, is warmer than these models. It says FORGET IT tomorrow morning. Temps 37 degrees or higher through the event. This event is not all that much different from January 26th last winter. As I recall it was too warm with that one too.
IS IT POSSIBLE THIS IS ALL OVERBLOWN?
That IS a possibility. The evening GFS is quite dry…less than .20″ precipitation by 4pm tomorrow! The 18z ECMWF looked the same. In fact that GRAF is dry-ish too. If we really get that little precip, sticking snow would remain much higher…above 1,000′ and even the top of the West Hills would struggle to get a dusting. The ECMWF is showing just that, but I’m sticking with the “more precipitation forecast” considering how healthy the system offshore is looking.
Hot off the press, the 00z WRF-GFS looks similar to this morning’s run. Mainly hills, far west metro, and also that NE/SE Portland area of light sticking. We will see!
One final graphic from the WRF. This shows a solid “snow sounding” with temperature near/below freezing all the way down through the atmosphere. That’s at 10am over PDX. Just slightly above freezing at the surface. This model has been the “gold standard” for me for 15-20 years! A great track record. When it looks this close to snow, it would be unwise to ignore it. I did that on December 28th, 2009. That was the original "commute from hell"
@marknelsenweather Facebook page, and @MarkNelsenKPTV Twitter account
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen